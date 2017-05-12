Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Coincidence or curse? Looking back on Madden’s troubled cover athletes

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Football, Technology | 0 comments

Join us as we take a tour through the long-running history of the Madden Curse — and Tom Brady’s recent accolades. We all know John Madden is a longtime NFL talent, but is he also an agent of dark forces?

The post Coincidence or curse? Looking back on Madden’s troubled cover athletes appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.