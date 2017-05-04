CoinDirect Runs ICO to Offer Decentralized Platform for Casino Industry

4th of May, 2017, Hong-Kong, HK – Blockchain developer Nico Ami Lee announces the opening of the CoinDirect.io – an open source platform for online gambling where bitcoins & other major cryptoassets will be sent directly from player to player eliminating the third party. The mission behind project is to decentralize gambling experience further by moving casinos away from managing player’s funds with help of well-established blockchain networks such as Bitcoin, Ethereum & BitShares.

Cryptocurrency became the choice for many online. However, it did not solve one of the oldest problems of online casinos – transparency of the house and high fees. Up until today online casinos try to stay transparent with a method called “Fairness Check”, but often it does not work effectively as casinos always have the power to hide crucial information from the player. In order to prevent this from happening all casinos need to undergo regular and thorough audits. This leaves casinos dependent from the auditors and additional costs associated with such compliance increase costs in operating a gambling business.

Nico Ami Lee a co-founder of the CoinDirect.io, explains the potential of the upcoming project: “With such application platform customers can conveniently develop, run, and manage blockchain layer applications without the complexity of building and maintaining the infrastructure typically associated with developing or launching an app. The code execution platform enables developers to build and deploy a decentralized, automatic management of funds into almost any casino application without incurring any start-up costs. Therefore we create a truly transparent and decentralized solution to heavily regulated and relatively conservative market.”

With the help of CoinDirect existing casino networks can save millions and new-players may get into the market with much less effort and costs. Main advantages of the platform:

1. Complete transparency, therefore no need of additional auditing

2. Very low gambling fees

3. Full control of funds

4. Instant transactions

5. Direct money transfers from player to player & much more.

An idea of establishing a blockchain PaaS company has been developed since 2015, and in early 2017, the legal entity of “Coin Direct Ltd.” was established. Company is headquartered in Honk-Kong and operates as a small team of 5, plus several supporting members.

Team is raising money with help of crowdfunding campaign for further platform development. Company plans to launch a Beta version in October 15th and start mass-scale marketing of the platform from 1st of January, 2018. The token presale has started on 1st of April, 2017, ends on 31st of August, company issues 6,500 tokens on Bitcoin network. These tokens are designed to be used for dividend distribution and voting on the CoinDirect platform.

