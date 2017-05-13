Coinify to Roll-Out Bitcoin Integration to 3000 Merchants This Summer – Nigeria Today

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Business


Coinify to Roll-Out Bitcoin Integration to 3000 Merchants This Summer
This week the Denmark-based payment processor Coinify announced 3,000 merchants will be able to accept bitcoin through its partnership with the UK Point-of-Sale (POS) startup Countr. This summer Countr's tablet based POS software will be integrated …
