Coinify to Roll-Out Bitcoin Integration to 3000 Merchants This Summer – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Today
|
Coinify to Roll-Out Bitcoin Integration to 3000 Merchants This Summer
Nigeria Today
This week the Denmark-based payment processor Coinify announced 3,000 merchants will be able to accept bitcoin through its partnership with the UK Point-of-Sale (POS) startup Countr. This summer Countr's tablet based POS software will be integrated …
Coinify and Countr partnership brings blockchain payments to 3000 merchants
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!