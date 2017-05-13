Coinify to Roll-Out Bitcoin Integration to 3000 Merchants This Summer

This week the Denmark-based payment processor Coinify announced 3,000 merchants will be able to accept bitcoin through its partnership with the UK Point-of-Sale (POS) startup Countr. This summer Countr’s tablet based POS software will be integrated with Coinify’s digital currency platform allowing customers from 115 countries to pay with cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin Payment Processing Services Available to 3000 Merchants Across 115 Countries June 1st

The digital asset payment provider Coinify says the company’s latest partnership aims to bolster more bitcoin adoption. On June 1 the Coinify application which processes 14 individual cryptocurrencies will be applied to the Amsterdam-based Countr’s merchant services network. Countr’s network started in 2014 and now captures over 3,000 merchants across 115 countries.

“We are always happy to take the advantage of new payment technologies and help our merchants to improve their businesses,” explains John Staunton, Co-founder, and CEO of Countr POS. “Blockchain is expected to be one of the major payment trends in the upcoming years and we are excited to integrate it to our POS system.”

Coinify supports 14 cryptocurrencies including bitcoin and offers payouts in local currencies, which represents a win-win situation for Countr POS and our merchants

Coinify’s Partnerships and Expansion Aims to Bring Digital Currency Solutions to a Broader Audience

Coinify calls itself a blockchain payment service provider (bPSP), and was founded in 2014 by Mark Højgaard, and Lasse Birk Olesen. The startup has made partnerships with digital currency businesses in the space as well as receiving a multi-million dollar capital injection from firms like Seed Capital Denmark, and SEB Venture Capital. Last November Coinify joined forces with the Luxembourg-based company Blockchain enabling UK residents the ability to purchase bitcoin within the Blockchain wallet interface.

Morten Bebe, the Sales Manager at Coinify says its latest partnership with Countr expands the company’s services to a broader audience worldwide.

“Coinify is on a mission to spread the use of digital currencies by offering everyone the opportunity to use alternative payments methods and accept blockchain currency payments,” Morten Bebe details. “With Countr POS we are succeeding in expanding blockchain payments in both online and offline environments.”

Coinify says it will continue servicing customers across the European continent but also looks to expand into Asian and global markets in general. The partnership with Countr will help progress Coinify’s goals towards enabling online businesses, physical shops, and individuals from various countries the chance to utilize digital currency solutions this summer.

