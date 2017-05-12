Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#Coligny residens react to proposed reconciliation plan – Independent Online

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

#Coligny residens react to proposed reconciliation plan
Independent Online
Coligny – Residents of Coligny on Friday had mixed feeling to a proposed reconciliation programme for the town and its surrounds which has been torn apart by race-fulled violence sparked by the death of a black teenager. "It is too soon to talk
Police accused of colluding with Coligny farmers, calling eyewitness 'unstable'Citizen

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.