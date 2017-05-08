Colonel elbows Police Commissioner while saluting Gov Shettima

Damian Chukwu, Borno State Commissioner of Police, has been hospitalised as a result of an eye injury he suffered when an Army Colonel attempted to salute Governor Kashim Shettima.

It was gathered from The Cable that the incident took place at the Borno Government House and that Chukwu sustained serious eye injuries as a result of the impact of the Colonel’s elbow.

At press time, the Commissioner was still at a Kaduna eye hospital, where he has been receiving treatment for the past few days.

A source said: “Officers of the Borno Police Command were all in a sad mood, following the incident.

“The CP was close to the Army Colonel at the time he was to salute Governor Kashim Shettima. His elbow mistakenly hit the right eye of the CP and immediately his eye became swollen and bloodshot.

“He was taken to a Kaduna hospital, where he stayed for some time to be treated. He has been in Kaduna for almost seven days now and he is now doing better.”

The source further noted that Chukwu “may be returning today (yesterday).”

Victor Isuku, spokesperson of the state’s Police Command, could not be reached to confirm the incident or to give an update on Chukwu’s recovery.

The post Colonel elbows Police Commissioner while saluting Gov Shettima appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

