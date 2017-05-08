Colonel elbows Police Commissioner while saluting Governor Shettima
Damian Chukwu, Borno State Commissioner of Police, has been hospitalised as a result of an eye injury he suffered when an Army Colonel attempted to salute Governor Kashim Shettima. The incident took place at the Borno Government House. Chukwu sustained serious eye injuries as a result of the impact of the Colonel’s elbow. The Commissioner […]
Colonel elbows Police Commissioner while saluting Governor Shettima
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!