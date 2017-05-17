Pages Navigation Menu

Comcast’s new wireless service goes live for current Xfinity subscribers

Posted on May 17, 2017

Comcast has launched a mobile phone service to take on AT&T, T-Mobile, and others. It’s called Xfinity Mobile, and it is now available to subscribers on the broadband provider’s existing plans.

