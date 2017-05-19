Pages Navigation Menu

Come And Join Me In PSG – Draxler Tells Ozil

German star, Julian Draxler has invited his international team-mate and Arsenal midfielder, Mesut Ozil to join him in Paris St-Germain Ozil has just over a year left on his Arsenal contract, with manager Arsene Wenger saying talks with the 28-year-old were on hold until the summer. Draxler, who said he turned down a move to…

