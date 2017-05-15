Pages Navigation Menu

Comedian, I Go Dye Officially Opens His Mother’s Mansion, Invites Apostle Suleman, Oshiomhole, Bovi (Photos)

Comedian, I Go Dye has completed a luxury “Golden Eyes Castle” in honour of his mother.

The comedian in celebration of Mother’s Day unveiled the magnificent mansion designed and built by his company Revamp Constructions yesterday in Delta state.

Adams Oshiomhole, Apostle Johnson Suleman, Delta state Deputy speaker Rt. Hon.Friday Ossai, Bovi and other dignitaries were in attendance.

See photos from the unveiling below..

