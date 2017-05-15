Comedian, I Go Dye Officially Opens His Mother’s Mansion, Invites Apostle Suleman, Oshiomhole, Bovi (Photos)

Comedian, I Go Dye has completed a luxury “Golden Eyes Castle” in honour of his mother.

The comedian in celebration of Mother’s Day unveiled the magnificent mansion designed and built by his company Revamp Constructions yesterday in Delta state.

Adams Oshiomhole, Apostle Johnson Suleman, Delta state Deputy speaker Rt. Hon.Friday Ossai, Bovi and other dignitaries were in attendance.

See photos from the unveiling below..

The post Comedian, I Go Dye Officially Opens His Mother’s Mansion, Invites Apostle Suleman, Oshiomhole, Bovi (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

