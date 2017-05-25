Comedian Leslie Jones to Host 2017 “BET Awards”

BET Africa, today revealed comedian and actress Leslie Jones as host of the 2017 BET Awards, which will, broadcast across Africa on BET (DStv channel 129) on Tuesday 27 June at 19:00 WAT. For her first major award show gig, Leslie joins a long line of stand-up comedians that have rocked the role, including […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

