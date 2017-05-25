Pages Navigation Menu

Comedian Leslie Jones to Host 2017 “BET Awards”

Posted on May 25, 2017

BET Africa, today revealed comedian and actress Leslie Jones as host of the 2017 BET Awards, which will, broadcast across Africa on BET (DStv channel 129) on Tuesday 27 June at 19:00 WAT.   For her first major award show gig, Leslie joins a long line of stand-up comedians that have rocked the role, including […]

