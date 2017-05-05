Pages Navigation Menu

Comedian, Woli Arole Reacts To Pre-Wedding Photos Which Surfaced Online

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian comedian, Woli Arole has reacted to alleged pre-wedding photos of him which surfaced online some weeks ago. The comedian who debunked the rumors adding that he is not yet engaged to any woman revealed this during a recent chat. Recall that the social media comedian’s photos with an unidentified lady had surfaced online some…

