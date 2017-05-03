Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Comedy in church should be regulated

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

By Wale Adeduro Beloved, there has been a lot of discussions on the merits and demerits of using Stand Up Comedians (stand up Comics) on the altar of the Lord Jesus Christ. The proponents claim that stand up Comics enhance the “flow” of the spirit of God and create a more relaxed atmosphere for the message of the gospel to be received in the Church. On the other hand, those who are against featuring stand up comedians in our Churches argue that the jokes mostly made by them profane the grace of God on the altar.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.