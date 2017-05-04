Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Coming to grips with fake news and the post-truth era – The New Times

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The New Times

Coming to grips with fake news and the post-truth era
The New Times
The World Press Freedom Day was observed this week with acute awareness of how fake news and the so called “alternative facts” have snowballed from merely being a nuisance to play a role besmirching the very notion of press freedom. Information …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.