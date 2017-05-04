Coming to grips with fake news and the post-truth era – The New Times
|
The New Times
|
Coming to grips with fake news and the post-truth era
The New Times
The World Press Freedom Day was observed this week with acute awareness of how fake news and the so called “alternative facts” have snowballed from merely being a nuisance to play a role besmirching the very notion of press freedom. Information …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!