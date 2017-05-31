Commercial sex workers stab customer to death in Ogun

The Ogun Police Command has arrested two commercial sex workers for allegedly stabbing a middle aged man, Adeyinka Olayinka to death in Ifo area of the state.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the State’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), made the disclosure on Wednesday in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi said the incident happened on Tuesday at KS Hotel in Ifo Local Government Area.

He said the victim, who was supervising construction work on his site, decided to pass the night in the hotel when the incident occurred.

He said that the suspects, Kudirat Raji, also known as Angela and Esther Basiru were sex workers at the Hotel where the victim was stabbed to death with broken bottles.

He said that preliminary investigation revealed that the victim contracted Kudirat Raji to pass the night with him on an agreed amount.

According to the PPRO, the deceased reneged on the agreement which led to heated argument between them.

“While the argument was going on, Basiru who is a friend to Angela broke a bottle and injured the deceased.

“Angela used the broken part of the bottle to stab the deceased in the armpit thereby cutting one of his nerves, consequent upon which he bled to death,’’ he said.

Oyeyemi said the manager of the hotel alerted the Police and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ifo Division; CSP Anthony Haruna led his men to the scene and arrested the two suspects.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, had ordered that the case be transferred to Homicide section, Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for investigation and prosecution of the suspects.

The post Commercial sex workers stab customer to death in Ogun appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

