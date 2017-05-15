Commission trains security agents on human rights protection

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called on security agents to stop violating the rights of citizens during security operations

The Acting Executive Secretary of the commission, Mrs Oti Anukpe, made the appeal on Monday in Yola during a meeting of security personnel and United Nations High Commission on Refugees.

Anukpe said the forum was designed to review cases of of human rights violations during security operations in the North East region ravaged by Boko Haram insurgents.

She said that the meeting would impart modern knowledge in the security personnel on human rights principles and civilian protection.

“The meeting is to train security personnel on principles of human rights and civilian protection during counter insurgency operation,” Anukpe said.

On the humanitarian crisis in the region, the acting scribe said the training would also provide platform to educate security personnel with comprehensive picture of protection of civilians and issues relating to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

In his remarks, the Commander, 153 Base Services Group, Nigerian Air Force Base, Yola, Air Commodore Abdullahi Kassimu, said the training was aimed at enhancing professionalism in the military and reducing human right abuses.

According to him, officers and men would be better informed and have human face in their operations.

“For a long time, incidence of human right abuses have reduced as rules of engagement is strictly adhered to during operations,” Kassimu said.

Mr Tony Ojokwu, representative of UNHCR, had earlier said that it was an international obligation on Nigeria to respect, protect and fulfill human rights acts.

Ojokwu said that UNHCR, government and humanitarian stakeholders should address issues concerning human right violations and reduce vulnerabilities as well as train security personnel in handling counter insurgency.

Participants at workshop were drawn from the military, NSCDC and other security agencies in the country.

The post Commission trains security agents on human rights protection appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

