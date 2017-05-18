Commissioner calls for criminalisation of domestic violence

Lola Akande, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Lagos State has called for the removal of domestic violence from the purview of civil law and made a criminal offence.

Akande made the call at a one-day seminar entitled, “Protecting the Rights of Vulnerable Citizens in Our Society”, organised by the Human Rights Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ikeja Branch.

The commissioner expressed optimism that the removal would reduce the domestic violence.

“Women have been 95 per cent at the receiving end in most domestic violence cases and domestic violence contravenes provisions of our constitution.

“Domestic violence should be removed from the civil law and made a criminal offence to reduce the menace,” she said.

Akande, who noted that women were key contributors to the nation’s economy, expressed concern that they usually at the receiving end of domestic violence.

She said that domestic violence accounted for about three quarter of crimes in the state and needed to be criminalised.

According to her, about 10 to 58 per cent of women experience domestic violence at different stages of their lives.

The commissioner said that the state government had 18 skill acquisition centres for women as part of effort to empower them to make them independent.

Earlier, Justice Olufunmilayo Atilade, Chief Judge of Lagos State, said that it was the responsibility of all to have zero tolerance for injustice, hence the need to protect the vulnerable in the society.

Atilade said that the state government, in response to the issues of violence against women and children, passed the Child’s Right Law and that of Domestic Violence.

Represented by Mrs Abiola Sholadoye, Deputy Chief Registrar of the Lagos State High Court, Atilade stressed the need to also protect the rights of the physically challenged.

She further said that the physically challenged deserved to be treated “with respect and civility”.

The chief judge called for campaign of zero tolerance for violation of rights of women and children.

“Children are very vulnerable and adults have a responsibility to look after them.

“We have a challenge to stand up for the rights of the less privileged,” she said.

