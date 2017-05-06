Pages Navigation Menu

Commissioners, SAs, SSAs to emerge before end of month – Obaseki – Vanguard

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Commissioners, SAs, SSAs to emerge before end of month – Obaseki
Vanguard
BENIN CITY-GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo state Saturday received the report of the screening committee for political appointees, disclosing that Commissioners and other political appointees will emerge before the end of the month. The Professor …

