Commissioners, SAs, SSAs to emerge before end of month – Obaseki – Vanguard
|
Commissioners, SAs, SSAs to emerge before end of month – Obaseki
Vanguard
BENIN CITY-GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo state Saturday received the report of the screening committee for political appointees, disclosing that Commissioners and other political appointees will emerge before the end of the month. The Professor …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!