Committee urges IDPs managers, security agencies to end sexual harassment

Mr Abdulkadir Azarema, Chairman, National Logistic Committee on Distribution of Relief Material to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), has called on agencies responsible for the duty to safeguard camps and unite to avoid sexual harassment. Azarema made the appeal in an intetvirw with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Benin The Chairman, who…

The post Committee urges IDPs managers, security agencies to end sexual harassment appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

