Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Commonwealth Scholarship For Masters & PHD In South Africa, Sri Lanka, Gibraltar.

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) Scholarships programme for postgraduate students for 2017/2018 at member institutions in South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Gibraltar has started. Description: The Commonwealth Scholarships invites application to all interested and equally qualified candidates who wants to obtain a Masters and PHD degree programmes in South Africa, Sri Lanka and Gibraltar. …

The post Commonwealth Scholarship For Masters & PHD In South Africa, Sri Lanka, Gibraltar. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.