Commotion as Residents Trapped After Three Storey Building Collapses In Lagos Island This Morning (Photos)

According to report coming from Lagos this morning, a 3 storey building under renovation, just collapsed on Daddy Alaja street, Oke-Arin, Lagos Island. The building collapsed about 7:25am this morning.

Some residents are believed to have been trapped as emergency officials have arrived the scene. More details sooon….See more photo of the scene below;

The post Commotion as Residents Trapped After Three Storey Building Collapses In Lagos Island This Morning (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

