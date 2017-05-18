Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Commotion on Twitter As Lady Shares Visual Details of Her S*x Life With Her Brother (18+)

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A white Twitter user, Nicky took to her page to share loved up photos with her brother who she revealed she sleeps with. According to her, they are in love, and if you support the LGBTQIA community but not incestsexuals, you’re a hypocritical bigot. See her posts below. Source: Twitter

The post Commotion on Twitter As Lady Shares Visual Details of Her S*x Life With Her Brother (18+) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.