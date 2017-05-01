Communal Clash: Cross River Youths Attack Oku Iboku Community in A/Ibom

Some youths said to be from Ikot Offiong community in Cross River State yesterday again attacked Ikot Ada Akpan Oku Iboku, in Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State killing some fishermen.

The armed youths were said to have arrived the community of Oku Iboku through the river in the early hour on Saturday and attack the fishermen.

According to eyewitness, fresh trouble erupted again as the armed youths, from Ikot Offiong in Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State were reportedly killed scores of fishermen during another attack of Ikot Ada Akpan Community in Oku-Iboku, Akwa Ibom State on Saturday .

As at press time the actual number of those killed could not be ascertained He added that as their corpses had not yet floated on water.

An indigene of the area, Dr. Demson Ekong, said the irate youths were repelled by the Nigerian military stationed in the area to maintain peace between the two communities.

“There is a serious attack on Oku Iboku this morning ( Saturday ). The attackers came in speed boats but were resisted by the military. Some fishermen were killed in the attack’’ he told LEADERSHIP.

The attack is the second in the series of wanton killings between the two communities this year. The first was in April which culminated in the death of over 23 indigenes of Oku Iboku.

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, who visited the scene of the first attack, described the attack as an unwarranted aggression, adding that governments of the two neighboring states were working to amicably resolve the conflict.



The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Akwa Ibom State police Command, Mr Chukwu Ikechukwu, who confirmed the incident to newsmen said ‘‘No death was recorded’’.

‘‘What I know is that, the youths from Ikot Offiong went to Ikot Ada Akpan community again and opened fire on the people and went back’’, he said.

However, his counterpart in Calabar, Cross River State, Irene Ugbo, said on the telephone that, Cross River State Police Commissioner, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, had met with Odukpani community leaders and youths yesterday, warning them to desist from further troubles in the area again.

