Communicate Party’s Ideals Effectively, Oyegun Charges APC Image Makers

The Chairman to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has charged APC image makers across the federation to effectively communicate the party’s ideals, highlighting more, the gains of the APC-led government.

Oyegun also added that while it is trying to get people to key into the vision of the President Muhammadu Buhari-administration, the party is however not working towards having a one-party state.

National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun stated this, Friday in Abuja at the Party’s two-day External Communications Workshop for State Publicity Secretaries.

Oyegun said “Now that we are no longer in the opposition but have formed the government at the federal level and in 24 states, and we are still going for more, there is more work to be done. We are not trying to create a one-party state, but we need to sell our programmes and vision to our people even with greater vigour. We need to convince them to support the policies and programmes of the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari. We need to properly articulate the achievements of our respective state governments and sell the programmes of our Party to the people”, he said.

He urged the participants to continue to project the party in positive light.

On his part, National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Bolaji Abdullahi urged the spokesmen to change their style from being spokespersons of the opposition, to being spokespersons of the party in power.

Bolaji said: “I recall when I got elected, the question I got frequently asked was how I hoped to step into Lai Mohammed’s big shoes. My answer was that Lai Mohammed was a great General of our Party in the time of war and he did an excellent job. And we will count his victories by the many territories he helped the Party to conquer. But I am brought in as a peace time General. My mandate is therefore different. I will probably be judged by how many friends that we are able to make.

“The Party at the national level has benefitted from this transition by changing communication leadership at the national level from wartime to peace. In majority of our states, it is the same people that led the communication during the election that are still there now that the elections are over. It is therefore important for us to recognise the critical challenge in making that transition between how we handled party communication in the time of war, which election more or less is and how we handle party communication when you form government”, he said.

Country Director of the International Republican Institute, Mr Sentell Barnes said the report of an IRI Political Party Assessment conducted after the 2015 general election suggests that only the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and APC have clearly separated the responsibilities for internal and external communication; while none of the parties have a written communication plan and strategy.

“Though the report observed that political parties are resorting to the use of new media platforms over and above the traditional media channels, it is interesting to note that none of the party reviews the content of its website to reflect it ideology, aims or address strategic party issues”, he said.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

