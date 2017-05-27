Communication, love, trust has sustained my marriage — Annie Idibia

By Rotimi Agbana

2face’s wife, Annie Idibia, may not be an expert on marital issues, but from experience, she sure knows how to handle difficult times in marriage. In a recent interview with Planet TV, when she was asked what has sustained her marriage so far to the African Queen crooner, 2face, the expectant mother of two revealed that it has simply been communication and love. She confirmed that they quarrel like every other couple, but it would not prevent them from sleeping on the same bed at night .

“The truth is the way love is, it becomes a choice afterward, if you’ve chosen to be committed to a person, you’ve got to stay that way. Yes, we fight, when I say fight not physical fight, but we talk about it and settle it because we know that we are going to sleep in the same room at night, we never sleep in different rooms,” she said. For her, communication with your partner after a misunderstanding is key; therefore she ensures that they talk about their differences and resolve it before going to bed. She emphasized that irrespective of the gravity of the dispute, they would never sleep in different rooms.

Annie agreed that no relationship is perfect but communication, love and trust would sustain it. “Every relationship has their different things going, but the one thing that is common, the one thing that is never going to change is the fact that every relationship is always going to have their ups and downs, then love and trust will keep you.”

The post Communication, love, trust has sustained my marriage — Annie Idibia appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

