Companies in Niger State Downsizing, Says NACCIMA

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Chamber of Commerce Industries Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) on Monday raised the alarm that most companies and business outfits in the state are now downsizing as a result of the downturn in the economy.

NACCIMA said the situation had been compounded by the lack of patronage of local industries and companies by governments.

The Director General of the organisation, Alhaji Adamu Salihu, who made this known while fielding questions from journalists, said: “Some businesses now run one shift instead of three shifts, meaning that they have laid off some of their workers.”

He added: “Lack of patronage by all tiers of government is worsening the business environment. Governments prefer to deal with companies from other places, which is why most of these companies are downsizing. We have not seen total closure of these companies, what we are witnessing is downsizing”.

He said if governments changed their policies and patronised local industries the companies will expand and engage more workers and in the process reduce unemployment in the state.

“The biggest spenders in the country are the states; if there is synergy between governments and the companies the operating business climate will improve.

“Industries and other companies in the state and the country are not growing, they are stagnant, governments have to do something about this dangerous trend”, he advised.

