Company promotes student welfare with 15,000 beds

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Nigerian indigenous company, Student Accomodat8, SA8, over the next five years is providing 15,000 bed spaces under an initiative tagged “Purpose Built Student Accommodation, PBSA,” for tertiary institutions in Nigeria and West Africa.

The Chief Executive Officer, SA8, Mr Abayomi Onasanya, said the projects are being rolled out to improve the health and welfare of Nigerian universities.

He said only with a healthy, convenient and comfortable student accommodation could students be expected to put in their best.

“Our flagship design to build hostels kicked off at Olabisi Onabanjo University. This first design made up of four residential blocks centered around a vision that is home to value added service facilities that will be delivered October 2017 and serve as home to 384 students of the university.

“In 2016, we also delivered our pilot project ‘Pine Housé’, a renovated 18-room hostel on Herbert Macaulay Road close to University of Lagos, completed within two months.

“In addition, we secured Memorandum of Understanding, MOU with Olabisi Onabanjo University and Lagos State University to build student hostel developments that once completed will deliver in excess of 1,500 beds. Maple House will service the students of Lagos State University and is located about five minutes walk from the gate of the school while Sycamore House would service the students of Ogun State University (OSU or OOU) and it is located within the school premises,” Onasanya added.

