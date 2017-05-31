Pages Navigation Menu

Concession of PH Refinery: Senate probes FG over $15bn contract to Agip, Oando

Stops all processes on concessioning SENATE yesterday set up an Ad- hoc Committee to investigate the alleged non-transparent transactions of the planned concession of the Port Harcourt Refinery to the Nigerian Agip Oil Company, NAOC, a subsidiary of ENI, an Italian oil giant and Oando Plc to construct a $15billion refinery in the Niger Delta […]

