Concessionaires invest over $2b in ports infrastructure – The Nation Newspaper

Concessionaires invest over $2b in ports infrastructure
Private terminal operators have invested over $2 billion in systems upgrade and manpower development since the concessioning of the ports. This, it was learnt, has reduced, ship waiting time and improved vessel turnaround time. Congestion at the …
