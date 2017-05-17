Conduct Anambra Central Senate rerun now – State Assembly tells INEC

The Anambra State House of Assembly has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to speedily conduct the Anambra Central Senatorial rerun election. The motion for the conduct of the election was moved yesterday by Hon Chigbo Enwezor, members representing Onitsha North 1 State constituency, saying that the people of the area were facing […]

Conduct Anambra Central Senate rerun now – State Assembly tells INEC

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

