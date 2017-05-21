Conflict Government renews curfew hours on Nkonya and Alavanyo – Pulse.com.gh
|
Conflict Government renews curfew hours on Nkonya and Alavanyo
Pulse.com.gh
A 62-year-old woman was killed in Alavanyo on Friday in a suspected renewed conflict between Nkonya and Alavanyo in the Volta Region. Published: 30 minutes ago , Refreshed: 29 minutes ago; Abu mUBARIK. Print; eMail …
