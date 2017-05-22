Confusion hits pro-Biafra agitators

Crisis seems to have hit agitators for South East country as a main group, Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign state of Biafra (MASSOB), backs out of celebration slated for Monday MASSOB has also disowned its founder, Chief Ralph Uwazurike, as well as cautioned that it was not affiliated to any group called Biafra […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

