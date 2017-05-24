Confusion In Ekiti As Hoodlums Attack Fuel Stations Over Scarcity

by ALO ABIOLA, ADO, Ekiti

Properties worth millions of naira were yesterday destroyed in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital as hoodlums attacked some filling stations in protest against the refusal of fuel marketers to sell the commodity to the consumers.

Owners of petrol stations across the state had since over a week ago closed their shops and stopped selling fuel to motorists and other users of the commodity saying the action was in compliance with the directives of their national bodies.

The leadership of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) and Petroleum Dealers Association of Nigeria (PEDAN) had ordered their members to stop supply of the product to the state, threatening to sanction erring members.

The state government and the petroleum dealers in the state have disagreed over the demolition of some filling stations the former said were built in residential and school areas and constituting danger to the lives and property of the people.

Some of the vandalised fuel stations included, NIPCO, located along Adebayo street, Ado Ekiti, owned by Alhaji Suleiman Akinbami, who is also the secretary, PEDAN in the state, Tetra Abby Company Ltd, also at Adebayo and its branch along Dallimore area, both owned by a marketer popularly called Ade Bank.

The attackers, who wielded dangerous weapons such as axes, cutlasses, bottles, according to an eyewitness, stormed NIPCO and vandalised the fuel station.

The post Confusion In Ekiti As Hoodlums Attack Fuel Stations Over Scarcity appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

