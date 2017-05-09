Confusion in Ibadan markets as two claim Iyaloja title

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan—THE ripples generated by the removal of Iyaloja of Ibadanland, Chief Labake Lawal and installation of a new one, Alhaja Iswat Abiola Ameringun, by the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji are yet to settle as the two women, yesterday, laid claims to the title.

Though, it was widely publicised that Chief Lawal, ceased to be the the Iyaloja, she said she remained the title holder, claiming that her removal was not by the Olubadan-in-Council.

According to her, she was removed because she is not an Ibadan indigene, which she said, is alien to the process of choosing Iyaloja.

Security agents, believed to have been sent by the state government, had stopped an initial move to install a new person at the palace of Olubadan.

But, the new installation was eventually done by the monarch without any hindrance.

As at now, there is division in major markets within the city as supporters of the two Iyaloja queue behind their preferred candidate for the title.

But, Olubadan responded through his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Adeola Oloko saying there is no parallel Iyaloja in Ibadan.

The Oba clarified that the Olubadan remained the prescribed and appointing authority on different categories of chiefs in Ibadanland, including Iyaloja and Babaloja.

The monarch noted that the clarification became necessary following an interview Mrs. Labake Lawal granted an Ibadan-based radio station yesterday, claiming the same title.

The post Confusion in Ibadan markets as two claim Iyaloja title appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

