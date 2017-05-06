Confusion over assassination of prominent chief in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt Oro-Akwor community in Mgboshimili in the Mile 4 axis of Obio-Akpor local government area, a suburb of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State, capital, was thrown into pandemonium due to the assassination of a titled chief, Chief Minikwu Chukwu during a community meeting on Saturday morning. It was learnt the deceased was summoned to a ‘family meeting’ in his family compound through a phone call from a yet to be identified person, but on getting there, he was shot by some gunmen suspected to be hired assassins before the meeting could start. An eyewitness said another relation of the Chief Chukwu and another person were also shot in the melee that following the killing of the titled chief.

