Congo: Kabila names transitional government, defying main opposition

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

DEMOCRATIC Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila on Tuesday named a new transitional government, state television said, defying opponents who rejected the cabinet, saying it violated a previous agreement. Kabila, in power since 2001, struck a deal in December with Congo’s main opposition bloc to stay on after his mandate expired provided he held elections […]

