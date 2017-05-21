CONGRATS! CAF Hail Moses On Chelsea’s EPL Triumph

By James Agberebi:

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) have sent a congratulatory message to Super Eagles forward Victor Moses after he helped Chelsea to win this season’s English Premier League title, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Chelsea were presented with the EPL trophy after thrashing relegated Sunderland 5-1 at Stamford Bridge on the final day of the season on Sunday.

Moses, who has been instrumental in Chelsea’s success throughout the season, featured against Sunderland and played 90 minutes as the Blues notched up a record 30th league win in one season.

The game was Moses’ 34th league appearance. He scored three goals.

“Congratulations Victor Moses for clinching the Premier League title #Africanplayers,” CAF wrote on their official Twitter handle.

Moses is expected to be in action on Saturday when Chelsea take on London rivals Arsenal in the final of the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium.

