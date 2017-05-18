Conor McGregor strikes deal for boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr – Irish Independent
Irish Independent
Conor McGregor strikes deal for boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr
Mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor has agreed a deal to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr in the boxing ring. McGregor, who currently holds the UFC lightweight title, has concluded his side of the negotiation process and hopes Mayweather will sign the …
McGregor on board for Mayweather match
McGregor vs Mayweather a step closer as the UFC star signs deal for fight
Conor McGregor SIGNS Floyd Mayweather contract: UFC star set for megafight
