ConsenSys Academy Opens Applications for 2017 Developer Program

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

ConsenSys, a renowned venture production studio involved in the development of decentralized applications and developers and end-user tools, primarily on Ethereum protocol has opened doors of its ConsenSys Academy to developers. The 2017 Developer Program is the first-ever immersive training program organized by newly launched ConsenSys Academy. The program scheduled from August 1 through October … Continue reading ConsenSys Academy Opens Applications for 2017 Developer Program

