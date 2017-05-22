Construction Work Recommences At Port Harcourt Airport

By ANTHONY AWUNOR, Lagos

Construction works have once again recommenced at the Port Harcourt International Airport (PHIA) following the return to site by the contractors handling the project.

Contracts for the remodeling of the airport was awarded by the former Aviation Minister, Princess Stella Oduah as part of efforts to uplift the airport but was abandoned when she was removed from office by President Goodluck Jonathan administration in the wake of controversial bullet proof cars saga.

A visit to the airport revealed that the return to site by the contractors has excited stakeholders, signifying that there was still hope for the completion of the airport project.

Confirming the return to site by the contractors, the Airport Manager of PHIA Engr. Chigbo Nwobu said the contractors have returned but urged them to step up the pace of work in order to complete the terminal and reduce passenger’s stress. He explained that the airport remained one of the best in the country with an 11KVA dedicated power line to ensure steady supply of light to the terminal.

“The biggest challenge we had was power supply. By the grace of God, when I came, I had to meet Port Harcourt Power Company here and they graciously granted us 11KVA dedicated line at no cost to the organization. From then, we have been on steady power supply. Before, you can barely have power supply constantly on generator which is a secondary source. We have four on our line and it is a dedicated line. It is one of the greatest achievements that we have made here since inception”.

He dismissed the poor rating of the airport by an international organisation saying it was done out of ignorance adding since the construction project has not been completed, it will always attract discomforts.

According to Nwobu, security within and around the airport has improved especially on the runway adding that when work on the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) will be completed, PHIA will be in the lead.

