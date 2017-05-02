Pages Navigation Menu

Consumer Watch: A place that makes you plan ahead

Basket of Tomatoes        N5,500
A bag of Pepper (Rodo) N 6,000
A bag of Long pepper    N6, 500 – N7000
A bag Onion (white)       N18, 000 – N20, 000
A bag of Onion (Red)      N15, 000- N18, 000
50kg of long grain Rice   N16,000
A derica of long grain Rice N280
50kg of short grain Rice.     N16,000 – N16,500
A derica of short grain Rice N300
A crate of egg       N1,100 – 1,200
A bag of Olotu beans  N 45,000
A bag of Oloyin    N42,000
A bag of Yam Flour (Elubo)   N45, 000- N65,000
A bag of Gari (Yellow)    N18, 500 – N19,000
A paint bucket     N1000
A bag of Ijebu Gari    N18,500
A paint bucket N1000
25 Litres of Vegetable Oil   N17, 000-N17,500
10Litres       N6, 500-N 7000
25 Litres of Palm Oil   N11, 000
5Litres of Palm Oil    N2,200
Salt         N80-N150
Noodles-  70g N1500- N1800
Spaghetti (1packet)    N190-N200
Macaroni(1packet)    N120
Semovita (10kg)        N2,800- N2,900
Pampers (cartons of 8) N3, 400
Seasonings   N110 – N500
Tomatoe paste (2,200g)  N1200-N1500
Tomatoe paste (Medium)  N550-N700
Tomatoe paste(small)   N150-N350
Tomatoe sachet (a roll)   N250 –N300
Pack of toilet roll (48pieces)   N1800-N2, 300
A Satchet of milk    N30-N50
A Sachet of beverage   N45-N50
Toothpaste   N250-N270
5 Litres of Kerosine.   N1,200
12.5kg. Cooking gas   N4, 500
Yam (1 tuber).       N400- N800
Ugwu Leaf (a bundle)    N3, 500 – N4, 000
A dozen of tied Ugwu Leaf    N1,800,
Moin-Moin Leaf (a dozen)   N800, 1 pack- N100
Carton Titus ice Fish      N19,000
1 Carton of Kote ice fish   N16,200
1 Carton of Sawa iced Fish   N10, 000, 1Kg-N600

