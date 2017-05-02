Consumer Watch: A place that makes you plan ahead

Basket of Tomatoes N5,500

A bag of Pepper (Rodo) N 6,000

A bag of Long pepper N6, 500 – N7000

A bag Onion (white) N18, 000 – N20, 000

A bag of Onion (Red) N15, 000- N18, 000

50kg of long grain Rice N16,000

A derica of long grain Rice N280

50kg of short grain Rice. N16,000 – N16,500

A derica of short grain Rice N300

A crate of egg N1,100 – 1,200

A bag of Olotu beans N 45,000

A bag of Oloyin N42,000

A bag of Yam Flour (Elubo) N45, 000- N65,000

A bag of Gari (Yellow) N18, 500 – N19,000

A paint bucket N1000

A bag of Ijebu Gari N18,500

A paint bucket N1000

25 Litres of Vegetable Oil N17, 000-N17,500

10Litres N6, 500-N 7000

25 Litres of Palm Oil N11, 000

5Litres of Palm Oil N2,200

Salt N80-N150

Noodles- 70g N1500- N1800

Spaghetti (1packet) N190-N200

Macaroni(1packet) N120

Semovita (10kg) N2,800- N2,900

Pampers (cartons of 8) N3, 400

Seasonings N110 – N500

Tomatoe paste (2,200g) N1200-N1500

Tomatoe paste (Medium) N550-N700

Tomatoe paste(small) N150-N350

Tomatoe sachet (a roll) N250 –N300

Pack of toilet roll (48pieces) N1800-N2, 300

A Satchet of milk N30-N50

A Sachet of beverage N45-N50

Toothpaste N250-N270

5 Litres of Kerosine. N1,200

12.5kg. Cooking gas N4, 500

Yam (1 tuber). N400- N800

Ugwu Leaf (a bundle) N3, 500 – N4, 000

A dozen of tied Ugwu Leaf N1,800,

Moin-Moin Leaf (a dozen) N800, 1 pack- N100

Carton Titus ice Fish N19,000

1 Carton of Kote ice fish N16,200

1 Carton of Sawa iced Fish N10, 000, 1Kg-N600

The post Consumer Watch: A place that makes you plan ahead appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

