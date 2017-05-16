Consumer Watch: A place that makes you plan ahead
Basket of Tomatoes N15,500 – N25,000
A bag of Pepper (Rodo) N 10,000 – N18,000
A bag of Long pepper N6, 500 – N7000
A bag Onion (white) N18, 000 – N20, 000
A bag of Onion (Red) N15, 000- N18, 000
50kg of long grain Rice N16,000
A derica of long grain Rice N280
50kg of short grain Rice. N16,000 – N16,500
A derica of short grain Rice N300
A crate of egg N1,100 – 1,200
A bag of Olotu beans N 45,000
A bag of Oloyin N42,000
A bag of Yam Flour (Elubo) N45, 000- N65,000
A bag of Gari (Yellow) N18, 500 – N19,000
A paint bucket N1000
A bag of Ijebu Gari N18,500
A paint bucket N1000
25 Litres of Vegetable Oil N17, 000-N17,500
10Litres N6, 500-N 7000
25 Litres of Palm Oil N11, 000
5Litres of Palm Oil N2,200
Salt N80-N150
Noodles- 70g N1500- N1800
Spaghetti (1packet) N190-N200
Macaroni(1packet) N120
Semovita (10kg) N2,800- N2,900
Pampers (cartons of 8) N3, 400
Seasonings N110 – N500
Tomatoe paste (2,200g) N1200-N1500
Tomatoe paste (Medium) N550-N700
Tomatoe paste(small) N150-N350
Tomatoe sachet (a roll) N250 –N300
Pack of toilet roll (48pieces) N1800-N2, 300
A Satchet of milk N30-N50
A Sachet of beverage N45-N50
Toothpaste N250-N270
5 Litres of Kerosine. N1,200
12.5kg. Cooking gas N4, 500
Yam (1 tuber). N400- N800
Ugwu Leaf (a bundle) N3, 500 – N4, 000
A dozen of tied Ugwu Leaf N1,800,
Moin-Moin Leaf (a dozen) N800, 1 pack- N100
Carton Titus ice Fish N19,000
1 Carton of Kote ice fish N16,200
1 Carton of Sawa iced Fish N10, 000, 1Kg-N600
