Conte: Abrahimovich Always Trusted In Me

Antonio Conte has revealed the actions of Roman Abrahimovich after Chelsea’s 3-0 loss to Arsenal in September.

That loss was a defining moment in Chelsea’s season and many thought the Italian would be sacked, as club owner Abrahimovich, came to training three days in a row.

Conte switched to a 3-4-3 formation after the defeat, which helped Chelsea to a 13-match winning run and the Italian insists he had the trust of the Russian billionaire.

“He came for three days to watch our training sessions, to watch the video analysis, to stay with us. He supported me,” Conte said at a news conference at Cobham Training Centre. “He never showed me he was angry.

“I think the club always saw my job, during pre-season and in that period, and trusted in my job. I never thought the club was thinking about sacking me. Honestly.”

“It was very difficult to think about celebrating winning the league after the Arsenal defeat,” He added. “To think we’d arrive at the end of the season and be celebrating winning the league. Honestly, that felt very difficult.

“Not impossible but, in that period, we had a lot of big problems to solve. To find the right solution quickly is not easy. You must be very good, very prepared, but also lucky in these circumstances.

“And you must also have the players to give you the possibility to impose your ideas, your changes, and everything you are thinking in that moment. For that reason, I was lucky to have a group of players who put themselves in Chelsea and my ideas of football, and we put ourselves in a position where we could secure a fantastic title and celebrate.

“At the start of the season, if you’d said we could qualify for the Champions League, I’d have signed for that. Then I found great players, and we were able to change our season.”

