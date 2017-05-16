Conte: Azpilicueta Will Play Anywhere I Ask Him To

Antonio Conte has hailed Azpilicueta’s professionalism and says he is a model footballer that will play in any position asked of him.

Azpilicueta has shined in the back three role of Conte’s 3-4-3 formation all season, but played a different role against Watford.

The Spaniard played as a wing-back in the 4-3 win at Stamford Bridge and even scored a goal in the thriller.

“It’s been a massive season for him,” Conte told the press after the game. “Azpi played in a fantastic way. When you have this type of player it’s great for the coach. If I ask him to go and put on the gloves and stay in goal he’s ready.

“He’s a model footballer and able to play in different roles. Today he played as a wing-back, he scored one goal and could have had two or three. He’s having an amazing season.”

“We are really focused on [the double],” he told the BBC. “We have worked really hard to be in this position.

“We have to prepare for our final Premier League game well. Then we have a whole week to prepare for the FA Cup final. To do the double would be amazing.

“We want to finish on a high on Sunday. We want to get as many points as we can. We have been first since game 12 so obviously we have showed consistency.

“Even when defeat arrived, we didn’t panic and kept unity. Tottenham were doing well but we had it in our hands and we didn’t let it go.”

