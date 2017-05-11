Conte: Chelsea Were Lucky To Avoid Any Injuries

Antonio Conte believes Chelsea got lucky not to have any injuries this season and it has helped them in the race to win the title.

The Italian is targeting a domestic double in his first EPL season, as he hopes to lift the FA Cup, after winning the EPL.

Chelsea can secure the title on Friday with a win over West Brom and Conte believes their clean bill of health helped them achieve this feat.

“I think this season we are very good, and also we are also a bit lucky to have the possibility to avoid a lot of injuries,” Conte said at a news conference at Stamford Bridge. “We didn’t have a lot of injuries this season.

“When you have this type of situation, without a lot of injuries, usually you try to play not with the same players. To use 15 or 16 or 17 players. I think this season we worked very hard, but we are also very good and we are also very lucky.

“I think that all this season we worked very hard on the physical aspect, and the tactical aspect, to try to avoid this type of situation. To avoid having a lot of injuries.

“Our work is a bit of a secret because we don’t have a lot of injuries. For this reason, I have to say thanks to my staff.”

