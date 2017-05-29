Conte defends Moses, says he was tired

Victor Moses has got the backing of Chelsea boss Antonio Conte following his sending off for diving in Saturday’s FA Cup final against Arsenal.

The wing-back got his first booking after fouling Danny Welbeck shortly before the hour mark, and soon after received the second yellow card when referee Anthony Taylor adjudged him to have dived inside the area in the 68th minute.

“Honestly, I did not see the situation. I do not know for sure, but there is a lot of attention on this moment. Sometimes I think it could be tiredness,” Conte said.

“We are at the end of the season and a lot of players are tired and then there is a lot of pressure. For sure, it is not a good situation to dive, it is true.

“But Moses is an honest player and if there was this situation he was tired and he did not want to cheat the referee.”

Chelsea eventually ended up losing the final 2-1, Aaron Ramsey netting the winner with 11 minutes left on the clock.

The post Conte defends Moses, says he was tired appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

