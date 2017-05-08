Conte Hails Chelsea After Middlesbrough Win

Conte was very pleased with Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Middlesbrough, as the win takes Chelsea a step closer to the title.

Goals from Costa, Alonso and Matic sealed the comprehensive victory at Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea need just three more points to be champions.

Tottenham’s slip up against West Ham, gave Chelsea an advantage and Conte is quite happy, as he nears his first EPL title in his first EPL season.

“I think this was important for us after the Tottenham defeat, the chance to take three points and make the gap seven points, it was very important to win,” Conte told Sky Sports.

“Honestly this is a big step because now there are three games and we need to win one to win the title. It is big and this is our answer to Tottenham because they won nine games and lost only one in their last 10 games.

“In this situation we showed a great will and desire to win the title. Now we are very close but we need to take another step.

“It’s important to win it ourselves, we have the possibility to win it and not wait for the Tottenham result. We must focus and prepare well and West Brom away won’t be easy.

