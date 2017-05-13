Conte Happy With Great Achievement

Antonio Conte has praised his Chelsea squad after they secured the Premier League title with a 1-0 win over West Brom.

Michy Batshuayi came off the bench, to score the winner in the 82nd minute, as Conte won the League in his first season.

The Italian won three titles consecutively in Juventus, before moving to Italy and saving Chelsea, who had a chaotic season last year.

“I think this achievement is a great achievement for the players, for my players,” Conte told Sky Sports. “And I have to tell [them] thanks for their commitment, for their work rate.

“This season they show me great attitude, great patience, great will, great desire to try to do something great in this season.

“And now, after this win, we must be happy. We must be pleased for this season.

“It wasn’t easy for me to arrive in England and try different habits, a different language, and inherit players after a bad season.”

