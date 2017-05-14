Conte: I’ll Stay And Improve Chelsea

Antonio Conte believes there is a possibility of Chelsea improving and he’ll stay to ensure that happens.

There have been reports linking Conte with a return to Italy, with Inter Milan interested in the former Juventus coach, but that doesn’t look like it will happen.

Chelsea have been crowned champions of England, with two games left to play and with 28 victories, the Italian feels they can better that.

Asked if he would be at Stamford Bridge next season, Conte said: “Yeah, and we have to improve next season.

“We started to do our work. We have to improve in the next season, to find the right solution to improve.

“We are working for only nine months together. I think if you can continue with these players, you can improve a lot.

“Now they know my idea, I know them, the characteristics of my players. And we can improve.”

The post Conte: I’ll Stay And Improve Chelsea appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

