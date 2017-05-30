Conte: Moses not a cheat

by Monica Iheakam

Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte has come to the defence of Victor Moses by insisting the Nigerian is not a cheat despite his dive in the FA Cup final.

Moses was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 68th minute after he went down in the Arsenal penalty area under the mere suggestion of contact from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Referee Anthony Taylor, having already booked Moses for a tug on Danny Welbeck, was in a good position to spot the dive and issued a second yellow card for simulation.

Chelsea went on to lose the FA Cup final as Arsenal denied the Premier League champions a double with a 2-1 victory at Wembley.

But Conte refused to hang Moses out to dry and hinted that the 26-year-old could have gone to ground due to tiredness rather than with the intention to cheat the referee.

‘Honestly, I did not see the situation,’ the Italian said via FourFourTwo.

‘I do not know for sure, but there is a lot of attention on this moment. Sometimes I think it could be tiredness,’ Conte said.

‘We are at the end of the season and a lot of players are tired and then there is a lot of pressure.’

Though Conte did admit his player went to ground without contact, he insisted that Moses would not have tried to deceive Taylor.

‘Moses is an honest player and if there was this situation he was tired and he did not want to cheat the referee,’ Conte added.

